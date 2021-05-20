Tourism continues to return to Lewis County as pandemic effects wane

WESTON, W.Va. – While pandemic cases continue to trend downward, area tourism is once again on the rise.

Staff members of the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston said the current season is already looking up.

This time last year, the asylum hadn’t even opened yet due to the quarantine, but now people are making their way there once again.

“I would say, compared to this time in 2019, people are ready to be out and exploring again, and even with heightened protocols for safety, people are ready to travel and to see the sites,” said Bethany Cutright, with the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum.

Cutright said the asylum is still in the slower part of its season, but it expects to see more people coming in as summer approaches.