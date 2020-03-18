Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum delays annual opening indefintely

WESTON, W.Va. – Another major tourist destination is postponing their opening day due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum opens around Easter weekend every year, but staff say they will keep their doors shut.

The opening weekend usually brings hundreds of people to visit the asylum for tours from around the country, and that’s a risk asylum staff doesn’t want to take.

“Basically, with what’s going on in our community, it’s very important that we don’t bring people from out of state to here, so they can’t infect us, and we can’t infect people. So basically, we’re going to go with what the CDC is stating,” said Operations Manager Rebecca Jordan Gleason.

The asylum has also cancelled its annual Easter Egg hunt, an event that brings more than a thousand people to their front lawn.