Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum hosted its annual Easter event

WESTON, W.Va. – Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum held its 14th annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Asylum.

The asylum spread out 12,000 eggs into four different groups. They had a special needs group, Ages 0-2, 3 -6, and 7-10. Over a hundred kids came out to run around and grab as many eggs as they could fit inside their baskets.

The asylum’s operations manager Rebecca Jordan-Gleason said how that they made some changes to this event due to the pandemic. She explained how there was not a registration this year and everyone had to take their own with the Easter bunny.

Gleason also said she thinks it is more important to do an event like this now than before.

“We need to see each other, we need to be able to get together, we need to have the bonding that you do in these type of community events,” explained Gleason. “So we’re super excited to get together again in a safe way.”

What was also different at this year’s event was that at the end every child that participated received a prize.

To learn more information about the Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum you can check out their website.