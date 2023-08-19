WESTON W.Va. (WBOY) — The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum has started its hunt for the perfect actors for this year’s haunted house.

The actor auditions began Saturday and were held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in front of the asylum. This is a seasonal employment opportunity that the asylum offers to the community.

Upon arrival, those auditioning were greeted by a staff member that gave them a schedule for the whole season. After filling out paperwork, they were then asked to take part in a few group improv activities so the staff can have a better idea of where to place them during the haunted house.

Michelle Graham, actor manager, said, “I feel like this brings a lot to the community. I feel like we’ve trained a lot of kids up in the years to become productive uh working people in society. I’ve given college application, or college recommendation letters. I give job references for, for the actors that come and work here all throughout the year. So, we build a really strong sense of community. We have a lot of actors that come back every year who have been with us for many, many seasons and who will bring friends every year. So, I feel like we’re doing good things for the community.”

If you missed Saturday’s auditions, the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum will be holding two more actor auditions on Aug. 20 and Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.