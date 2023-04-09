WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum (TALA) hosted its 16th annual Easter egg hunt Sunday where 10,000 eggs were spread out across its lawn.

Kids lined up along the yard to collect as many eggs as their baskets could hold, with some eggs containing stickers that allowed the kids to win a prize. Volunteers stated there were separate places on the lawn for different age groups of kids and that TALA likes to be involved with the community.

“This is probably one of the most fun events that we do, I mean, you can see people are just coming in, in droves. We usually have 200 to 300 kids that come and participate in the event, so I think people look forward to it every year, and it is just nice for us to be able to, to be here,” Michelle Graham, a volunteer at Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, said.

On Saturday, TALA opened its doors for historic tours of the facility, showcasing the history that the building once held. Volunteers stated that much of the tours talk about mental health issues and the advancement of treatments.

“We do hope that we are an inspiration to the community keeping history alive and talking about the progression of mental health through the years, and how we can help people and how much we’ve come to understand some of those ailments that people might be dealing with on a daily basis,” Graham said.

Volunteers said that TALA offers a lot of events throughout the year and added that being able to give back to the community is something special.