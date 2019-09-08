Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum opened for a unique wedding experience

WESTON, W.Va. – The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum opened their doors for couples dreaming of a wedding day to remember.

For the first time in history, officials at the asylum allowed couples to participate in a Vegas-styled wedding experience.

Seven wedding ceremonies took place on Saturday right outside of the historic mental institute.

“We’ve had lots of people call and ask to have their weddings here and it’s just an event we’ve never taken on and so we decided, why not try a vegas style? Offer it to lots of couples and see what happens.”

With the positive turnout, officials said they’re looking to allow more weddings to take place on the property in the future.