WESTON, W.Va. – Saturday was the first day of the season for the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston.

The asylum will now be offering tours Tuesday through Saturday until Nov. 13.

Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum ready for tourists (WBOY Image)

This year, the historical destination said its 20 museum rooms have been renovated and now feature different things than in previous years.

The first 250 visitors from Saturday also received a wine glass to commemorate their visit.

Officials from the asylum said they were excited to show people the historical significance of the building.

“So far, we’ve had just about 200 people. We’ve been handing out wine glasses with it being opening day. We’ve just about gotten through a lot of those. We’ve had a real good turnout,” said Gwendolyn Urbanic, one of the historical managers for the asylum. “We love having the doors open. We enjoy what we do here, keeping everything going, showing people, and teaching them about the history. It’s a lot of fun. We get people from all over the United States.”

If you’re wanting to head to the asylum on a later date, they will be holding an Easter egg hunt on the front lawn on April 17, Easter Sunday, with registration starting at 10 a.m.

To learn more about the asylum, different events it will be offering this season and tours and prices, you can visit their website here.