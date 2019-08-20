Breaking News
Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum to host wedding day for fifteen couples

WESTON, W.Va. – If you’re looking for a unique wedding venue, the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum may be just the place for you.

The asylum is hosting a day of weddings on September 7, marrying one couple every half-hour.

The wedding packages start at $300 and includes use of the site, professional photos and an officiant.

Asylum staff said couples have been asking about the opportunity for some time now.

“We have customers who met here either on a ghost hunt or on a tour, we have customers who have come to our Halloween events as first dates. We even have ghost hunters who come here on dates,” said TALA’s Kristy Aldridge.

Only fifteen slots are available, and some are already claimed. Those interested can call the asylum at (304) 269-5070 for more information.

