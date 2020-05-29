Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum to open doors Saturday

WESTON, W.Va. – A Lewis County attraction is getting ready to open its doors a month and a half after its usual opening season.

The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston will open for its first day of tours on Saturday.

While the asylum is keeping most of its tour options available, the size of its tour groups will be reduced.

Visitors will be required to wear masks and get their temperature checked before entering the building, in order to keep staff members and customers safe.

“We are desperately trying to keep our people safe, and if everybody knows, the mask keeps everybody else around you safe. So, we’ll all keep our masks on and try to social distance as much as we can,” said Operations Manager Rebecca Jordan Gleason.

The asylum has also moved much of its registration and waiver system online, so people can sign in before they arrive in another effort to keep the virus from spreading.

