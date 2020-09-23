Troopers looking for person involved in using forged check in Lewis Co.

WESTON, W.Va. – The Weston Detachment of the West Virginia State Police is looking for an individual who used a forged check at the Tractor Supply Co. store in Weston.

Troopers released two photos of the individual that were gathered via security footage at the store. No further description of the individual was given.





Troopers said the forged check was used at the Tractor Supply Co. in Weston on September 8. Any person with any information on this individual is being asked to contact the Weston Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at (304) 269-0500.

Troopers in Weston are also looking for a man involved in credit card theft in Lewis County.