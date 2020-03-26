Two local counties hold friendly competition to improve census results

WESTON, W.Va. – Two local counties are turning a national requirement into a friendly competition this year.

Commissioners in Lewis and Upshur County have organized a friendly competition to see who can encourage the most people to submit their information to the United States Census.

The census happens every 10 years, and counts the number of people in the country.

It helps determine how people are represented in government, but also can impact a local economy, too.

“That’s how companies, national companies, when they look at your community, they look for the number of people that live in your area, so we need the more people to grow our numbers,” said Lewis County Commissioner Agnes Queen.

Queen said she hopes to ensure that everyone in the county is properly counted, and hopes to earn some bragging rights in the process.

Residents can be counted in the census by returning a mail-in option or by filling it out online by clicking here.