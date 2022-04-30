JACKSON’S MILL, W.Va. – WVU Jackson’s Mill is hosting West Virginia University’s Extension Ultimate Outdoor Adventure Camp on April 30 and May 1.

During the two day camp, kids are shooting different guns for sport, fly fishing, ATV safety training, and much more.

Around 90 kids started their camping weekend with a canoe trip around the property, followed by a wild game tasting.

“This is a new twist on an old camp that we’ve done for several years. A lot of kids don’t get outside much anymore, and especially coming out the pandemic, we just thought it was important to really expand the offerings of this weekend, to get a little wider audience,” Dave Snively, Director WVU Jackson’s Mill.

Coming up this summer at WVU Jackson’s Mill, 4-H camps should start in June.