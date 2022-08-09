WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — On June 16, Upshur County Chief Deputy Mike Coffman was shot in the leg while responding to an incident on I-79. On Tuesday, the man who rushed Coffman to the hospital was recognized at the Lewis County Courthouse.

Upshur County Deputy Director for Homeland Security Derek Long played a pivotal part in keeping people away from the action and then drove the Coffman to Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“My main focus was to make sure that people were back and safe,” Long said. “After Chief Deputy Coffman was hit, my goal was to get him medical care and get him to the hospital as quick as I can.”

Upshur County Chief Deputy Mike Coffman (WBOY image)

Coffman was able to attend the event. Long attended without knowing he was going to be receiving the Heroism Award.

“It was a surprise. I’m very humbled and honored to be presented with the award,” he said. “I’d just like to thank the Lewis County Commission and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office for the award today. It wasn’t necessary but definitely appreciated.”

Many different first responders and law enforcement responded to the incident. Long just said they all look out for one another.

“It’s all a family, especially in West Virginia with our limited manpower,” Long said. “We all have to work together to reach a common goal, which is the safety of the public.”