Veterans honored in ceremony at Lewis County Senior Center

WESTON, W.Va. – A local organization treated veterans in Lewis County to a free lunch Thursday, as a way to say thank you to veterans for their service.

The event was held at the Lewis County Senior Center, and in addition to the free food, a “welcome home ceremony” was held to honor Vietnam War veterans.

After the National Anthem, veterans received commemorative pins and a special flag-folding ceremony was held.

“We wanted to welcome our Vietnam veterans home,” event planner Lori Criehgton said. “So many of them didn’t get the proper welcome, and also show all veterans how much we love and appreciate them.”

Also in attendance, all veterans were honored by the Patriot Riders Guard.

