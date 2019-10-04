Vietnam veteran honored with Purple Heart

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Senator Joe Manchin recognized a Vietnam veteran with a Purple Heart in Lewis County Friday afternoon.

Specialist Steve Vinson was operating a tank in Vietnam when it hit a land mine, but had never received an award.

His daughter reached out to Manchin’s office, who set up the ceremony at Stonewall Resort.

Vinson said he’s glad to have had the chance to serve and was honored by the acknowledgment of his sacrifice.

“I’m just so proud and overwhelmed. I’m just full of emotions right now, and it does feel good to be honored for my service,” said Vinson.

Staff of the resort also came out to enjoy the ceremony and honor Vinson and his service.