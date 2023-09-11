WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Lewis County Family Resource Network (FRN) used September 11’s “National Day of Service” to help clean up the Masonic Cemetery in Weston.

The 18 acre cemetery was already mowed before volunteers arrived, so the volunteers helped in weed eating, trimming, spraying down and revitalizing the headstones with overgrowth, as well as straightening up flowers. This piece of property usually takes eight hours with four men using their own mowers.

A volunteer leaning off graves (WBOY Image)

Volunteers raking and weed eating (WBOY Image)

Around forty volunteers from various groups and organizations worked throughout the day alongside the FRN, including:

Hope Gas

Community Corrections

Transitional Living Facility

Friends Auxiliary of William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital

Wrestlers from Lewis County High School

Around 11:30 a.m., volunteers were given free lunch from Subway by the FRN, who were on site until all that needed done was finished.

Brianne Warner, Family Project Coordinator at the Lewis County FRN, discussed September 11 and why it is a good day for them to volunteer with a 12 News reporter. She said, “we should always remember that, and that should be a day that we all come together to help each other.” She also said that anyone who visits their loved ones in cemeteries, wants them to have a nice place to go.

The Lewis County FRN is always looking for ways to volunteer in the community by bringing people and families together. If you are interested in helping out with future projects around the community, or with the Masonic Cemetery, you can do so by reaching out to the FRN at 304-269-4000.