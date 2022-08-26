WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Louis Bennett War Memorial and Public Library held a celebration on Aug. 26 to mark 100 years of operation.

The library was donated as a gift to Lewis County by Sallie Maxwell Bennett after she lost her son Louis in World War I.

Mrs. Bennett had a vision that her family home would be used by the community as a gathering place, a library and a war memorial. Bennett requested the yard stay clear and grassy for children and others to use as a park area.

“For families to meet here for picnics out on the lawn, for music, for groups, for gatherings, she did not want just a stark memorial, she wanted something interactive that the whole community could enjoy,” said James Dennison, Weston American Legion Post 4 Commander.

The American Legion Post 4 is on the second floor of the memorial library, where the war memorial room is available to tour.

“Well, not only is it that we are 100 years old, but we are also in 100 years later, and we wanted to showcase not only the repairs and maintenance of the building but all the modern things that the library is offering,” said David Bush, Board of Trustees President.

In addition to books, the library offers e-books, computer access, internet and WiFi.