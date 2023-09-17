CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The public is welcome to join the fun and learn about native plants and medicinal herbs at the West Virginia Herb Association’s (WVHA) 31st Annual Fall Conference at WVU Jackson’s Mill in Weston on Sept. 23, according to a WVHA release.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., people of all ages attending the conference, with the theme of “Our Herbal Roots,” will be treated to classes that teach about West Virginia farming, medicinal plants and herbs from 14 speakers belonging to a variety of professions and specializations, all for a $25 registration fee. There will also be vendors selling herbal products as well as two Make & Take classes, a cooking competition and a raffle.

David Hawkins, “‘Herb Doc’, MH, CNC, Radio Host, owner of Mother Earth Foods in Parkersburg,” is the Keynote Speaker and will teach about how medicinal plants can help us in our daily lives, the release said.

The topics/presenters included are:

Understanding Collagen and Its Role in Our Bodies with Dave Hawkins, his second class in fact.

with Dave Hawkins, his second class in fact. Research Update on Medicinal Uses of Wild Edible Herbs with Joan Beard, MA, of Eureka Herbs.

with Joan Beard, MA, of Eureka Herbs. Harvesting and Processing Medicinal Roots, a Free Make and Take with Eve Von Deck, CH, WVMN.

with Eve Von Deck, CH, WVMN. Discover the Science and Art of Soil for Growing Plants with Bill Bryan, an agronomist.

with Bill Bryan, an agronomist. Ginger Hydrosol using Steam Distillation with Aine Slabaugh of In the Nook Farm.

with Aine Slabaugh of In the Nook Farm. Companion Planting with Herbs for Beneficial Insects with Elizabeth Rowen, PhD, WVU Entomology Professor.

with Elizabeth Rowen, PhD, WVU Entomology Professor. How to Create a Medicine Bag with Barbara Volk, Herbalist.

with Barbara Volk, Herbalist. Veterans & Families in Agriculture Healing Hearts and Lands with James L. McCormick of Raising Cane Farms Ministry.

with James L. McCormick of Raising Cane Farms Ministry. Forest Farming and Sustainable Harvesting with Ed and Carole Daniels of Shady Grove Botanicals.

with Ed and Carole Daniels of Shady Grove Botanicals. Potential Toxicity When Using Medicinal Herbs with Rebecca Linger, PhD, University of Charleston.

with Rebecca Linger, PhD, University of Charleston. Networking/Sharing Session and Growing and Using Medicinal Herbs with Sierra Cox, VP of WVHA, Herbs for WVDA, Veterans & Heroes and Joan Beard, M.A.

with Sierra Cox, VP of WVHA, Herbs for WVDA, Veterans & Heroes and Joan Beard, M.A. Wild Edible and Medicinal Herbs and an Identification Walk with Roy Ramey, Army Veteran.

with Roy Ramey, Army Veteran. Tree Identification and Use Walk with Mark Jacobs, Naturalist.

To register or learn more, visit the WVHA website. Those looking to attend can also pay with cash at the door, starting at 9 a.m. Jackson’s Mill also has limited lodging, just call 304-269-5100.