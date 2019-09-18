West Virginia OMEGA raises nearly fifty thousand for Children’s Home Society

ROANOKE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Oil Marketers and Grocers Association, or OMEGA, raised nearly $50 thousand dollars for the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia this afternoon.

Stonewall Resort hosted a fund raising dinner last night while twenty four golf teams played a scramble style tournament at the Arnold Palmer Signature Course today.

The Money raised will help West Virginia Children find “forever” homes.

The Children’s Home Society provides crisis shelters, foster care and adoption services and has been overwhelmed with the recent drug epidemic sweeping through the state.

OMEGA is an organization representing convenient stores, independent grocers and petroleum marketers.

The organization has raised nearly $130,000 this year for West Virginia Children and over one million dollars since 2011.