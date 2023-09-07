CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Perinatal Partnership’s annual summit event is taking place at the Stonewall Resort in Roanoke this year, starting Thursday, Sept. 7 and continuing into Friday, Sept. 8.

The organizers of the event wanted to bring together perinatal care providers from around the state to collaborate and network, as well as “learn about new initiatives and new areas that we should be working on to improve the health of pregnant women and their babies,” according to Amy Tolliver, the executive director of the WV Perinatal Partnership.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time and we have folks who are here who have come to every summit over the years, and it’s really amazing to see that collaboration and extended participation in the work,” Tolliver said.

To prepare for this year’s summit, the organization had health providers and caretakers that deal with pregnant women across the state take an assessment. This assessment helped them to evaluate what some of the primary issues are among pregnant women that these healthcare professionals noticed.

Dr. Kimberly Farry, the President of the Board of the Perinatal Partnership, said that West Virginia has a lot of at-risk moms, meaning there are many different health conditions that need to be addressed. “So bringing this group together in this collaboration allows for the sharing of information. Not only about new things and initiatives, but what’s working best for them in their own hospital settings, clinic settings, and that way we can take the best of the best and share it with everyone,” Dr. Farry said.

Many of the attendees at this year’s summit include nurses, physicians, obstetricians, pediatricians, social workers, counselors, lactation consultants and more. Tolliver described these participants as “very important individuals who are working to help support the pregnancy and the health outcomes of our moms and babies.”

To address some of the issues discovered by the assessment, the summit is having several speakers share knowledge about different factors that could affect pregnant women or their developing fetuses. Some of the topics to be discussed this year include postpartum depression, substance use in pregnancy, various sexually transmitted diseases and other concerns relating to smoking/vaping during pregnancy.

“We really worked hard to bring speakers in from around the state and from around the nation that can bring a new perspective on a lot of these issues that we’re trying to figure out how to help these women,” Tolliver said, adding that the team is very excited about a few of the speakers and the research they’ve done or participated in, ready to share their knowledge with others around the state.

“The summit is open for any community members that would like to come, whether they’re medically trained or not,” Dr. Farry said.

Information on how to register for the event can be found on the organization’s website.