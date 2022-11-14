JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — Drivers should be aware of a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County on Friday, the West Virginia State Police announced.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, State Police will be conducting the checkpoint on Hackers Creek Road, WV Secondary Route 7, at the intersection of US 19, which is right in front of the Jane Lew Fire Department, according to the release. The checkpoint will continue until midnight.

“Please note that it is not the intention of the West Virginia State Police to inconvenience the motoring public, but to make the highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia,” said the release.

There is another sobriety checkpoint scheduled for this Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Preston County.