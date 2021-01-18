West Virginia State Police are looking for a man involved in a shoplifting incident in Weston

WESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man for his involvement in a shoplifting incident at the Walmart in Weston.

According to the WVSP, the man “waved a knife” and fled in an older model tan Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with any information about the situation or the person in the photos are being advised to contact law enforcement at (304) 269-0500.

