CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — State Treasurer Riley Moore stopped by the 30th annual People First of West Virginia Conference to speak to the attendees on Sept. 8 at Jackson’s Mill in Weston.

The event is dedicated to people living with disabilities in the state of West Virginia and to talk “about the different tools and options that they have at their disposal to be able to help them live their lives,” Moore said.

One of the programs Moore is talking about is the West Virginia ABLE program, which his office runs. The ABLE program allows people living with disabilities to save money tax-free and this year marks its 5th anniversary.

As the program has grown, Moore’s office has seen millions of assets come under management of the program. He said that “we do see it having a tremendous impact on people’s lives, and I’m just proud to be able to administer the program on behalf of those participants.”

According to Moore, the program has seen a lot of changes recently from the federal level that have been adopted at the state level to increase the ability of different types of guardianships to be able to enter into agreements with the State Treasurer’s Office as it relates to ABLE.

Moore has been working to expand this program on the federal level for disabled veterans, but says that his office has been unsuccessful so far. “But that is something we’re gonna continue to push on,” Moore said.

Aside from this program, Treasurer Moore spoke to 12 News about the State Treasurer’s Office’s Unclaimed Property Program. Moore said that unclaimed property is typically considered “financial instruments that have gone dormant.” Some examples he provided include bank accounts, life insurance policies and stale checks that haven’t been cashed.

Last month alone, Moore’s office returned over $1.1 million of unclaimed property, and plans to return over $400 million dollars worth of unclaimed property listings that are in the office’s database. “We’re breaking records every year I’ve been in office, the amount of unclaimed property we’ve returned,” he said.

Treasurer Moore recently sent out letters to West Virginia residents with unclaimed property, informing them he’ll be sending a check out as a part of the WV Cash Now program. “This is not a scam,” Moore said. “Please cash that check, because if you don’t, it comes back as unclaimed property.”

The People First of West Virginia Conference will continue into Friday.