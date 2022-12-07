WESTON W.Va. (WBOY) – Private Thomas M. Wright was 20 years old when he was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor, and 81 years later, on Wednesday, the W 4th Street Bridge in Weston was dedicated in his honor.

Wright grew up in Weston on Buck Hill. His niece, Leabeth Fisher, spoke at the dedication about how their family never got to have a memorial for him, since he was buried in Hawaii, and how important it was to her to have the dedication on this day.

Family members of Wright take a picture with those involved in the reconstruction and dedication of the bridge (WBOY Image).

“We’re so grateful to everyone, it’s not only… to me it’s not only about him, but everyone that was killed that day who made that ultimate sacrifice, and for the ones that are here today, serving…showing with us, and sharing this time with us, that makes us where we’re at today,” said Fisher.

Following the mayor’s proclamation for the bridge, a 21-gun salute was performed, followed by Taps.