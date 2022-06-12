WESTON, W.Va. – With this weekend being a free fishing weekend in the entire state of West Virginia from June 11 to June 12, what better way to kick it off than with a fishing tournament.

The Weston Carp Festival returned to downtown Weston with a full day of free fishing on the West Fork River Saturday.

The Carp Festival main event was a fishing tournament with a weigh in prize for the largest fish caught.

The festival is also included the Second Saturday Street fair, a car show, marble tournament, rain gutter regatta and the crowning of the Carp King and Queen.

“The Carp Festival was established in 2001 and it quickly became very popular, but through the years different people organized it changed, so this year we thought it was time to resurrect that festival,” said Kim Harrison- Edwards, Mayor of Weston.

The Weston Mayor said they will bring the Weston Carp Festival Back for 2023. This event was brought together by a partnership between the Weston Town Hub and the Weston Parks and Recreation Committee.

