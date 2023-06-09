WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Weston is holding its second “Weston Carp Festival” on Friday and Saturday.

The event will kick off with the Carp Fishing Tournament on Friday which will last from 5 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday. A winner will be chosen on Saturday at 4:30, with the prize being a lifetime fishing license. However, you must register to participate first. You can do so either in person or at this link, where you can also find any extra information on times and entry fees.

While the festival is known for the fishing tournament, that’s not the only thing the city is offering this year. On Friday, there will be bounce houses, live music and vendors. Some of Saturday’s activities will include a free pancake breakfast, the Weston 5K, a kayak race and float, along with several other fun activities.

The Kayak Race and Float will start at 9 a.m. where participants will be set off on a mad dash for Jackson’s Mill. The winner of the race will win a $100 gift card for McFly’s Outdoors. For the full schedule of events, visit the city’s website.

Carp Festival map of points of interest. (Courtesy: City of Weston)

Weston City Manager, Nate Stansberry, told 12 News why it is important to get the residents engaged in events like the festival. He said, “one of the big refrains you always hear in West Virginia and in Weston is, ‘there’s nothing to do here,’ but there’s plenty to do, there’s plenty of things that happen. We’ve worked really hard to get vendors in and we’re going to have axe throwing and bouncy houses, and just showcase local creativity, local talents, different aspects.” He added that the festival board is really excited to celebrate the town and residents, as well as have a good time and get people out to enjoy themselves.

Stansberry said that the concept for the festival began when he was a kid, but that the city wanted to bring it back for residents to have something to do in June. The festival typically falls on West Virginia’s free fishing weekend, so it just made sense to the city to bring it back.

The city would like to thank everyone’s efforts in helping and supporting this year’s festival.