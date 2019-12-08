Weston celebrates annual “Miracle on Main” holiday celebration

WESTON, W.Va. – Main Avenue in downtown Weston was transformed into and looked like a scene out of a holiday movie Saturday with its “Miracle on Main” holiday celebration.

This is the second year for the event where children and adults had the opportunity to partake in games, an auction, a cookie-making contest, horse and sleigh rides, and even a visit with Santa Claus. Storefronts decorated windows to look like scenes of a winter wonderland.

“We have out-of-towners that come over to the asylum all the time, so this give them the opportunity to stop and see what Weston is really all about. It’s a blessing, it’s a good feeling, it’s like a Hallmark type of thing,” said Amanda Knight, member of the Weston Friends of Ferals and Strays.

Also, several vendors were lined up on Main Avenue selling kettle corn, barbecue, and holiday apparel.