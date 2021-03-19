Weston church hosts its 5th Annual Irish Fest

WESTON, W.Va. – The St. Patrick Church in Weston held its 5th Annual Irish Fest on Friday afternoon where community members were able to drive up and receive a traditional St. Patrick’s Day dinner.

It’s estimated 200 people came out to celebrate.

This year’s festival looked a bit than in years past. Since 2016, St. Patrick’s Church and School held a big event in the gymnasium with fun and games; this year was simply a drive-thru festival.

Prize tickets were still given out, and winners were announced after the event. As for dinner, organizers curated a meal in-house featuring corned beef, mashed potatoes, and all the St. Patrick’s Day classics.

“People really look forward to it,” said Keely Cunningham, who worked all day to get the meals together. “It gets people out, and it’s a little bit of normalcy. It makes them a little hopeful for the future.”

The church anticipates having another drive-thru event with lots of prizes and giveaways. That event is expected to take place in April.