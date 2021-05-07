Weston citizens cleanup community, purchase old car dealership

WESTON, W.Va. — Lewis County citizens are taking matters into their own hands by cleaning up their community and creating a safe place for everyone to be.

A group of private citizens, in Weston, recently purchased an old unoccupied former car dealership building that has been empty since the 1980’s. The building sits across the from the Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, and was originally built as the Weston Flour Mill in 1818.

The new owners held a ribbon cutting Friday afternoon for the new Weston Town Hub. The first phase of the project will be completed within a week, weather permitting, and features a massive downtown porch where citizens can relax and enjoy the beautiful sunny days to come.

Nick and Ashley Montgomery, along with co-owners Adam and Jamie Burkhammer, bought the dilapidated building with the intentions of putting in a tap room and a butcher shop. Since then, the project has become a major community business opportunity for lots of eager Weston residents.

“We’ve got so many other families in Lewis County who are investing by building their own businesses inside and we’re going to have multiple restaurants, retail, shuffleboard, coffee and fruit smoothy bar. There’s going to be kayak rentals you can all from different local people that are buying in, they’re excited. We have room that we want to have local artists use the word Weston and do murals, twelve foot tall. We want this to be colorful, fun, happy place in downtown,” said Ashley Montgomery/Weston Town Hub Co-Owner.

Montgomery said she hopes the finished project will give the many thousands of visitors a year, from the Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, a reason to walk over the bridge and explore downtown Westover.