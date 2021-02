WESTON, W.Va. – The City Clerk of Weston announced that she has resigned from her position.

Kristin Donaldson resigned this week after being placed on administrative leave. She explained that she decided due to unrealistic expectations of her from city officials.

She told 12 News that the requests included doing work for which she felt that she was not qualified to do.

There is no word at this time from the Weston Officials as to when or if the position will be filled.