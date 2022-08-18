WESTON, W.Va. – A few musicians were filling downtown Weston at Holt Square on Main Avenue next to the Museum of American Glass with tunes with artist Seth Maynard, Rich Norwood, and WBOY’s 304 Today’s lifestyle host, Lauren Winans, took the stage as well to sing a few songs too.

The summer series is hosted by the Weston Cultural Center which is an effort between the city and the historical society to infuse the area with the arts. One of the goals of the center is to get the community engaged in different forms of the arts and embrace different cultures through activities, songs, and the art genres.

“We are giving people an opportunity to come out and see what kind of experiences the Weston Cultural Center will have to offer them in the future because the Weston Cultural Center is a project that is in its infancy currently. We are working to rehabilitate, restore, and repurpose a dilapidated building that is eventually going to house the Weston Cultural Center,” said Victoria Stansberry, a project team member as part of the Weston Cultural Center.

Officials with the center said being able to use the green space in downtown Weston at Holt Square is just one of the many partnerships with the city and Lewis County First, which is a local community volunteer organization.

“We are really just thrilled that we are finding ways to work with other community organizations and provide Westonians, Lewis Countians, and beyond with really cool, fun things to do in their community,” Stansberry said. “One of the things we’ll be working on in the coming months is actually community meetings focused on talking up to the community and saying, ‘hey, we’ve started some work, tell us what you would like to see in the future.”

The next summer concert at Holt Square will be on August 25th with Stacee Lawson performing.