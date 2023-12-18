WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Weston Fire Department is currently holding its “Halligan’s Drive to Make a Difference” once again to collect items for animals housed at the Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility in Buckhannon and is named after Halligan, the station’s dog.

“It’s something we started right after we adopted Halligan, our Dalmatian,” said Keith Talbert, the Deputy Chief at Weston Fire Department.

According to Talbert, the animal control facility is constantly in need of food and different supplies, so they felt making Halligan the face of the annual initiative would help raise donations.

This is the fire department’s eighth year hosting this drive, which takes place each year during the Christmas season. “We do it around Christmas just to make it a little special for the animals that have to spend the holidays locked up in a cage at their facility,” Talbert added.

Talbert said that some of the most important items to donate would be collars and leashes. He said that when animals are turned in to the facility, they keep whatever collar and/or leash they’re wearing. However, if an animal does not have a collar/leash, Lewis-Upshur Animal Control eats the necessary costs to provide them with one.

Talbert said that it’s important to consider cleaning items such as bleach, bleach wipes, disinfectants, and other similar items. “The normal person thinks ‘I wanna donate to the pound, I’m gonna give them food.’ But, you got to clean them after,” Talbert added.

According to Talbert, the drive has grown over the eight years that it’s been taking place. “First year was a good start, but it’s gotten bigger pretty much every year.”

Local businesses in Lewis County have also stepped in to assist with the drive over the years. Talbert said that both Hardee’s and Burton’s Service Station in Weston have drop-off boxes where community members can leave donations and that both businesses will bring the boxes to the fire department to deliver the items once the drive ends.

Talbert said that the initiative means a lot to him on a personal level as well. “I love helping the community…and using our Dalmatian to push that was—I don’t really know how to explain it other than just it makes you feel good at night.”

Talbert said that he was told a couple of years ago by someone at the animal control facility that 1,000 pounds of dry dog food only last approximately three to four months. He said although this can fluctuate, the animals generally “go through a lot of stuff” and that funding can be tight to support their different needs.

The drive is accepting donations until Friday, Dec. 22, and the items will be delivered to the facility on Dec. 23. According to Talbert, the Weston Fire Department usually takes the items over on Christmas Eve, but they decided to do it on Dec. 22 this year since Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday this year.

A full list of the items that are being accepted can be found below, according to the Weston Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.