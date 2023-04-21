WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A “Hallowspring” event is being planned in the city of Weston on May 6 that will feature a variety of Halloween events like a costume contest, melon monsters, fire dancers and more.

The family-friendly festival will be held at the Lewis County Park in celebration of the halfway point to Halloween. The event is free to enter and will have several activities throughout the festival:

Halloween costume contest

Melon Monsters – Entrants can decorate any kind of melon to win up to $100 in prize money.

Zombie Fortress Escape

Dance Party with DJ AMA

50/50 raffle

Live music

For more information, you can visit the Hallowspring website or Facebook page.