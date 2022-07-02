WESTON, W.Va. – The City of Weston held their Independence Day Celebration on Saturday July 2.

Weston’s Town Hub held their Porch Party at 31 Main Avenue starting at 5 p.m. The parade began at 6 p.m. at Water and First Street, followed by music, food, games and vendors. For kids, there was a magician, face painting and a bounce house.

A fireworks display was set to start at 10:15 p.m. across the street from the Town Hub, towards the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum (TALA). The TALA offered parking, beginning at 7:30 p.m., to watch the fireworks for $5. Funds collected will go to the Weston Fire Department, Local Historic Preservation and the Kindness Closet Sharpe Hospital.

“A lot of what we’re doing is just for the community, its for the kids, to get them out, get them involved in stuff, there will be a magician, face painting, bounce houses, different types of events for kids to participate in,” said Chuck Clem, a member of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department.

Clem encouraged those who would set off their own fireworks to use caution, keep away from houses and make sure everything is out before you dispose of it.