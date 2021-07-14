Weston lumber company honored for 116 years in operation

WESTON, W.Va. – A Lewis County company has been honored for its more than 110 years in business.

Sun Lumber Company in Weston is celebrating its 116th year of operation in 2021.

Established three days after President Teddy Roosevelt’s inauguration, three generations of the Brewster family have kept the business in town.

Current President Frank Brewster said he couldn’t imagine going anywhere else.

“Weston is some place that has always drawn me home. I lived in Bridgeport, had a farm in Pennsylvania, but I always come back here, and I enjoy it,” said Brewster.

Brewster said he plans to continue to keep his business in town and hopes to see more growth come to the community.