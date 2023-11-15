WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Lewis County man has come home with hopes of helping people in his community.

Country Roads Physical Therapy celebrated the opening of its eighth facility in Weston on Wednesday as it continues to expand, especially into smaller and more rural areas.

Clinical Director Kyle Rogers said the facility is equipped with everything needed for outpatient Physical Therapy.

“I grew up in Weston/Jane Lew area, and it was just really big for me to come home,” said Rogers. “I’m looking forward to getting back into the community and helping people and really just being home, it just feels right at this point.”

Country Roads Physical Therapy is occupying the old movie theater building located in the Market Place Mall in Weston.