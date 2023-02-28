WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Weston Mayor Kim Harrison-Edwards posted on Facebook that she will be holding a Coffee with the Mayor and City Officials event on Wednesday.

Harrison-Edwards said she is hoping to get feedback and ideas from community members on what can be done to improve the city of Weston and engage with active members of the community.

The event will be held at The Coffeehouse in Weston, located at 402 Main Ave., at 11 a.m.

Main Avenue will also be cleaned later on Tuesday, along with Center Avenue and Court Avenue.