Weston officials look to replace WWII-era siren

WESTON, W.Va. – A Lewis County community is looking to replace an emergency siren that’s been in the town since World War II.

Mayor Kim Harrison said the 1940’s-era siren has been in service in different capacities for the city for decades now. But parts for the aging siren are becoming obsolete, and city officials said it needs to be replaced by a system that’s more reliable.

Harrison said the city and county will work together to find a way to keep it working for residents’ safety.

“Both the county and the city will be looking at the specific uses when that siren will actually blow. Most likely it will be if there is a dam break and in case of a natural disaster,” said Harrison.

Harrison said the siren is still working after a test Wednesday morning, but added that it needs to be replaced sooner rather that later.