WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Weston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect they say robbed the Weston CVS Tuesday night.

(Photo courtesy: West Virginia State Police)

According to Trooper Clark with the West Virginia State Police, at around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, a suspect in a teal hoodie and jeans entered the Weston CVS and told the cashier they had a weapon and to give them money in the cash register.

Clark said that the robber never brandished a weapon, but was able to take money out of the cash register before running away on foot. Law enforcement was unable to determine which direction the suspect took off in.

Lt. Lotus with the Weston Police Department is investigating this case. Anyone with information on the robber’s whereabouts or identity is encouraged to contact the Lewis County 911 Center at 304-269-8243.