Weston Police Department to start round-the-clock patrol schedule

WESTON, W.Va. – The City of Weston will soon have 24-hour police patrols through its own department

Weston Mayor Kim Harrison said the city had been working to fill open positions to allow for that around the clock staffing for some time, but the process had been slowed due to the pandemic.

She said a new hire and a returning officer means the department is ready to take on the remaining hours of the day.

“We had one officer come back from military leave, he rejoined us, and then we just recently hired a new officer,” Harrison said.

Harrison added the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police had been instrumental in providing security to the area while the city worked to fill those spots.