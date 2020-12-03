Weston residents express concerns on proposal to remove dam in the city

WESTON, W.Va. – Residents of Weston are reaching out to the city council with reservations on a proposal to remove a small dam in the city.

Councilmember Sherry Rogers said residents along the river have come to her with various concerns, including the effects the removal would have on wildlife and accessibility for recreational boaters.

Rogers wants residents to know those concerns are being heard by the council and taken seriously.

“Council is listening to them, they do have a voice, and we have validated their concerns, and all of those concerns will be looked at very closely,” said Rogers.

Rogers said the only thing on the table right now is a feasibility study to see if the removal is possible. Any potential work on the project is still likely years away.