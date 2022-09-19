WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Sheetz in Weston is temporarily closed and will be for several months.

As of Monday, Sept. 19, the doors to the Sheetz on Berlin Road in Weston off of exit 99—store #206—are marked with yellow closed signs that say the store will be closed until March.

The signs say “Sheetz store will be temporarily closing September 19th and will reopen in March seeya then!” The store was not listed as closed on the My Sheetz app as of Monday.

Weston Sheetz closing sign (WBOY image)

The exact reason for the closure was not listed.

Nearby alternate Sheetz locations include North Locust Street in Buckhannon, which is about 12 miles or 14 minutes from the Weston location, and Stoneybrook Road in Clarksburg, which is about 24 miles or 30 minutes away.

The closing could cause issues for people traveling on Interstate 79 with electric vehicles (EV). Sheetz has some of the most accessible EV charging stations in West Virginia with the addition of Tesla Superchargers to many of its stores. While the Berlin Rd Sheetz is out of commission, there will be a 125-mile stretch of I-79 with very few charging options for EVs. According to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), from Clarksburg to Charleston, there are only three EV charging locations, including the Weston Sheetz.

While the Sheetz is closed, EV drivers may have to travel a little further off the interstate to access the charging stations at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke and Cafe Cimino Country Inn in Sutton, according to the DOE map. However, because these stations are located at overnight accommodations, they may only offer the services to customers.

PlugShare also lists a station at the Days Hotel Sutton Flatwoods on Days Dr in Sutton.