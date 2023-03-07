WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The new Sheetz building at store #206 in Weston has finally reopened after a six month closure to build a new store.

The new Sheetz features a new dining area, walk in beer cave, and a completely new layout, with the cash registers, MTO and coffee stations all moving locations from the old store.

Outside, the station has also increased its number of gas pumps from 10 to 12, added diesel to every pump, and now offers flex fuel, unleaded 88 and ethanol free options. As of Tuesday, regular 87 gas was $2.89 per gallon, which is almost 20 cents less than any of the surrounding Sheetz and more than 50 cents less than the West Virginia average, according to AAA.

(WBOY image)

The Sheetz regional manager told 12 News that big improvement are also coming to the Sheetz location in Buckhannon, which is set to close for renovations next week. That new store will be larger and have a drive thru added to it, among other improvements.

And up north toward Morgantown, just after Sheetz store #275 reopened near Star City, the Morgantown Chestnut Ridge Road location, which recently aided in a Morgantown kidnapping arrest, was torn down for a renovation.