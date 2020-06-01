Weston to move forward with replacement of old emergency siren

WESTON, W.Va. – Improvements to an emergency siren in Lewis County may soon be underway.

The emergency siren situated on top of Weston City Hall has been there for decades as an early warning system if the Stonewall Dam should break.

But the siren, also used by the Weston Fire Department for calls, has been showing its age.

Now, thanks to grants and donations, the city has most of the money needed to replace the siren.

“The replacement of the siren has received mixed emotions from the community, but as an elected official, and council would agree, that it is definitely needed because we have a dam and we do need an early warning system,” said Weston Mayor Kim Harrison.

Emergency officials in Weston are still deciding where to put the new siren and what it should be used for.

Harrison hopes to see the new siren installed by the end of the year.