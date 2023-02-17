WESTON, W.Va. – A new Weston Chief of Police was sworn in on Feb. 8.

Former Weston Chief of Police, Josh Thomas. (Courtesy: City of Weston)

In a Facebook Post made by the City of Weston, the former Chief of Police, Josh Thomas, retired from the police department back in October of 2022. Thomas served the county for over 20 years before he retired.

The new Chief of Police, Mike Posey, was promoted to Deputy Chief and served as the city’s Interim Chief up until his swear-in date, in which he now officially carries the title.

12 News reached out to the Police Department for comment but did not receive an answer back.