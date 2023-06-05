WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Weston Carp Festival kicks off in Lewis County on Friday, and it will have activities for more than just anglers.

Of course, if you’re into fishing, the main event is the Carp Fishing Tournament, which takes place on June 9 and 10. Registration is $20 prior to the event, $25 for same-day, and both include a free t-shirt. The largest carp by natural weight caught alive in the West Fork River below the Stonewall Dam during the festival will be the grand champion.

Weston Mayor, Carp Queen, and Carp King at the Weston Carp Festival in 2022 (WBOY Image)

There will also be a slate auction, 5K run, kayak race and plant swap in addition to other festival activities. The base for all festival activities will be Holt Square which is located beside the Museum of American Glass. A full schedule is available below.

Friday, June 9

4 – 9 p.m. – Hourly carp weigh in

5 – 9 p.m. – Bounce house, live music, food, vendors, lawn games

9 p.m. – Free children’s movie on the lawn (with free popcorn)

Saturday, June 10

6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Hourly carp weigh in

8 – 10 a.m. – Free Pancake Breakfast at West Virginia Museum of American Glass

9 a.m. – Kayak Race begins, followed by free kayak float

10 a.m. – 13th Annual Weston 5K Run and Wellness Walk

10 a.m. – noon – Plant Swap

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – WV Artists Slate Project Open House

11:30 a.m. – Ribbon cutting ceremony for Weston Cultural Center’s “Walk This Way” Photography

Noon – “History Alive!” exhibition at Holt Park

2 p.m. – Little Boat Race for kids (with prizes!)

3 p.m. – Marble shoot our circle for kids (with prizes!)

4 p.m. – Fishing tournament ends

4:30 p.m. – Final carp weigh-in; Grand Prize award ceremony

For a more detailed schedule, check out this document from the City of Weston.