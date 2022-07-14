WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Friends Auxiliary of William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital is asking for donations of coloring books, crayons, puzzles and games for its birthday bag program.

The goodie bags are given to patients on their birthdays, with about 20 celebrations each month. Donations can be dropped off at the front desk of the hospital at any hour. Financial contributions can be made here, and their Amazon wishlist is found here.

Coloring books for the Friends Auxiliary birthday bag drive (WBOY Image).

The Friends Auxiliary is a non-profit group dedicated to raising awareness of mental illnesses and helping patients find comfort in their stay.

Volunteer Services Coordinator Krista Adkins has been with the organization for seven years and has found the experience very rewarding.

“I have met some of the most resilient people I’ve ever met in my life here. The patients are amazing, they’re very strong people and they really struggle with a lot of heavy things in life,” Adkins said.

Adkins also urges people to learn more about the various volunteer opportunities offered by the Friends Auxiliary, saying the hours are very flexible, and even offer the ability to volunteer from home by doing things like signing greeting cards.

“I see some volunteers once or twice a year, and not for more than a few hours.”

The Friends Auxiliary has several fundraisers and drives each year, one of which being Socktober, where they look for donations of socks.

If you want to learn more about Friends Auxiliary and its programs, you can visit their Facebook page here.