WESTON, W.Va. – A woman was killed in a crash on Route 33 East near Circle Drive Sunday evening.

It happened just before 6 p.m. The Weston Police Department said only one vehicle was involved, and that the woman who was killed was the only person inside it.

Police said at this time, they are not releasing any information about the woman.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Lewis County EMS and the Weston Fire Department also responded.