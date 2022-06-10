ALUM BRIDGE, W.Va. — A former Doddridge County educator has started a new career in an old Lewis County schoolhouse.

Moss’ Scrollworks held its ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony Friday afternoon in Alum Bridge.

Owner Terry Moss said he began using a scroll saw years ago as a hobby making creative artwork out of wood.

Moss said he wanted to showcase other West Virginia Artisans and their specialty crafted products in one place. His new store does just that.

Some of the unique items include chainsaw sculptures, custom signs made by woodburning, hand-crafted bowls using a wood turning process and many other West Virginia-made products.

“I go to a lot of craft shows and I just see all this really cool stuff which a lot of it I can’t make,” Moss said. Everyone has their own different skills and stuff and I just wanted to be able to let other people see it, give a centralized place where people can come anytime they want and buy.”

Moss Scrollworks is located next to the old Alum Bridge School with the main woodworking shop inside the school.

The store is located on Route 33 West, past Weston, and just a few miles past Camden in Alum Bridge. It will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To order custom woodwork, call 681-822-3543, email tmoss1212@gmail.com or go on Facebook.