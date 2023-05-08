ROANOKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Caring will host a golf tournament on the Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course at Stonewall Resort to benefit its hospice services.

The June 16 event will be a shotgun scramble 18 holes of golf with a tee time of 9 a.m. at a cost of $100 per player or $400 per team. Also included are cart, lunch and refreshments. The top three place teams will be awarded prizes.

The tournament welcomes sponsorships and all proceeds will go to support WV Caring’s hospice services.

“The tournament is the first of four planned to celebrate WV Caring’s 40th anniversary,” according to a WV Caring release.

To learn more about the tournaments and registration, visit the WV Caring website.